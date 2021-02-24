Menu
Crime

Police's surprise discovery searching drunk

Leighton Smith
Leighton Smith
24th Feb 2021 10:28 AM
INTOXICATED and pinned on the ground by security in front of the Mad Cow, Dene Andrew Cheeseman had an usual object stashed away in one of his pockets.

Townsville Police were conducting patrols of Townsville's Drink Safe precinct 12.20am on January 7, 2021 when they came across 23-year-old Cheeseman.

He'd just been evicted from the Mad Cow and allegedly became violent with security guard.

A search by police officers of his left shoulder pocket revealed an EFTPOS machine he pilfered from nearby Molly Malones Irish Pub earlier that evening.

Dene Andrew Cheeseman plead guilty to charges of commit public nuisance within the vicinity of licensed premises and possessing tainted property.
Cheesman plead guilty to charges of commit public nuisance within the vicinity of licensed premises and possessing tainted property.

Given his high level of intoxication, he remembered little of the night but accepted responsibility for his misbehaviour.

Recognised his young age, stable employment and lack of criminal history, Magistrate Cathy Wadley sentenced him to a $300 recognisance order (where he must not reoffend), operational for six months with no conviction recorded.

 

leighton.smith@news.com.au

