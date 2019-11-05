Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police officer Timothy Mark Ford is accused of hitting a woman with an eight-ball cue and has entered a plea of not guilty.
Police officer Timothy Mark Ford is accused of hitting a woman with an eight-ball cue and has entered a plea of not guilty.
Crime

Policeman denies striking partner with a pool cue

by HELEN KEMPTON
5th Nov 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A police officer has denied hitting a woman to the face with an eight-ball cue.

Timothy Mark Ford, who is stationed in the State's northwest, appeared in the Devonport Magistrate's Court today charged with one count of common assault into relation to the alleged incident in Sheffield in April.

He entered a plea of not guilty.

On September 10, Tasmania Police issued a statement saying the alleged offence related to his partner and Constable Ford had been assigned to non-operational duties.

Const. Ford will reappear in court on December 19 so a family violence hearing date to be set.

court crime timothy mark ford violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor accepts 5000 signatures for rate freeze

        premium_icon Mayor accepts 5000 signatures for rate freeze

        Council News A PETITION seeking a five year freeze on rates and a reduction was handed to Gladstone Regional Council.

        • 5th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
        • 1 sweetlip
        Warm week ahead

        premium_icon Warm week ahead

        News Temperatures expected to hit mid-thirties throughout the week.

        Grants for innovative farmers

        premium_icon Grants for innovative farmers

        News Up $50,000 in grants is up for grabs for farmers in Flynn

        20+ PHOTOS: Best in Business Winners 2019

        premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Best in Business Winners 2019

        News MORE THAN 300 people donned their best suit and gowns for the Best in Business...