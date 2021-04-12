Menu
Police warning as siege unfolds at private property

by Elise Williams
12th Apr 2021 12:13 PM
Specialist police are responding to a siege situation in the Redlands area, as officers urge the community to avoid the area.

Police negotiators are on the scene of Finucane Rd in Capalaba, near Abelia St following reports of an ongoing mental health incident.

It's understood a man is inside a private home.

He is believed to be on his own and unarmed.

In a statement, police confirmed traffic has been redirected as the public are asked to stay clear of the area if possible.

"Police are currently responding to an incident on Finucane Road near Abelia Street. Traffic is being diverted and members of the public are asked to avoid the area," the statement said.

There is no immediate risk to the community.

Two fire fighting crews remain on standby at the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman was unable to provide details on why the crews were called, however said they arrived at the scene about 9.50am.

Originally published as Police warning as siege unfolds at private property

