Cops warn they'll 'take action’ as restrictions ease

Police warning to expect more enforcement – including at shopping centres – as restrictions are further eased tomorrow.

ELEVEN fines were handed out for breaches of COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday, as police renew their warning for Queenslanders to continue to follow guidelines as restrictions are set to be eased.

Police warned of more enforcement over the weekend as tough coronavirus restrictions across the state begin to ease, including a possible crackdown on shopping centres.

State Disaster Coordinator Steve Gollschweski said the eased restrictions from tomorrow that will allow up to five people from different households to visit another household was "not open slather for large house parties".

"We will be taking enforcement action if people do the wrong thing," he said.

"In public, up to ten people will be permitted to gather in public spaces.

"Police officers will be conducting patrols to ensure people are complying with the restrictions and if we see large congregations then we will be move people along."

Mr Gollschweski confirmed the new rules did not mean that people could have picnics in their backyards with groups of up to ten, because that was classed as their residence.

He said other regulatory agencies will also be part of the enforcement action, including enforcing limits on the number of people allowed to dine at restaurants and cafes.

"The message to the community is really clear: if you're going somewhere and it looks crowded, don't go in there," he said.

"Make another choice.

"We've already seen the opening of shopping centres and we're paying particular attention to that.

"We saw really good compliance from shops, but what we saw was some crowding in shopping centres."

Queensland Police Service said it intercepted 3808 vehicles at the state border.

Of those vehicles, 40 were turned around and 66 people were directed into quarantine at road borders.

A total of 336 domestic airline passengers arrived into Queensland but none were refused entry and no-one was directed into quarantine.

QPS did not release how many essential business checks it conducted on Thursday, or the number of people it checked on in quarantine.

