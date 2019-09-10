Menu
APPEAL: Police are renewing their appeal for witnesses to a fatal hit and run last month to come forward.
News

Police urge witnesses to fatal hit and run to come forward

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Sep 2019 3:33 PM
POLICE are renewing their appeal for witnesses to a fatal hit and run on Red Rover Rd on Sunday, August 25.

At 7pm a passing motorist saw a man lying in the middle of the road in Callemondah.

Police arrived to find a man with multiple serious injuries to his head, torso and limbs.

It is believed the man may have been walking along the road and was struck by a passing vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit investigators are appealing for anyone who was travelling along Red Rover Rd between 6.40pm and 7.10pm on Sunday, August 25, to contact police.

Any piece of information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could assist police in their investigations.

