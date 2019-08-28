Police urge driver to come forward in Callemondah death

Police are appealing for the driver of a silver four-wheel drive to come forward after a body was found on Red Rover Rd on August 25.

POLICE are appealing for the driver of a silver four-wheel drive to come forward in relation to the death of Stephen Moore at Callemondah.

The 58-year-old man from South Gladstone was found lying in the middle of Red Rover Road on Sunday August 25, by a passing motorist.

Mr Moore had multiple serious injuries to his head, torso and limbs, with his vehicle found off the road.

When police arrived, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers believe the silver four-wheel drive may have had roof racks with equipment and is described as a Landcruiser or Prado.

They have asked anyone who was travelling along Red Rover Road between 6.50pm and 7.10pm to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.