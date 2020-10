Police responded to reports of a man jumping at traffic and swearing at cars in Kirkwood this afternoon.

POLICE have attended a busy Gladstone thoroughfare after reports a man was running at traffic and abusing people in cars this afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police were called to Kirkwood Rd about 4pm.

The spokesman said police had negotiations with the man, however, no action was taken.