Police to search 'remote areas' for missing Gladstone man

POLICE will conduct an extensive search around Gladstone today as they attempt to locate missing man Leslie Shulze.

Mr Shulze, 69, was last seen around 12.45pm on June 19 at Yaralla Sports Club.

He was reported missing by his family shortly after failing to meet social commitments, which they said was out of character.

Homicide squad and missing persons detectives were searching Mr Shulze's South Gladstone home, where he lived alone, as of yesterday afternoon for clues to his disappearance.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen said today's search would focus on the town's more remote areas.

"The search... is going to be an extensive ground search utilising ATVs and motorbikes that we've acquired," he said.

"We're still narrowing down search areas but... it's going to be managed by the search and rescue coordinator from the Gladstone water police unit."

MISSING: Gladstone man Leslie Shulze, 69. 7 News Central Queensland

Det Sen Sgt Andersen said the fact homicide squad detectives had been called in to aid with the investigation should not be read into.

"They assist us whenever they can, and we'll use those resources when we need to," he said.

"Obviously we've got some serious concerns for (Mr Shulze) but it doesn't necessarily mean anything untoward has happened."

Mr Shulze's family issued an emotional plea to the public for information at Gladstone Police Station on Tuesday morning.

Sister Fay Ferry choked back tears as she took the opportunity to speak directly to her brother through the media.

"Les, if you can hear this, we love you," she said.

"If you can get to a phone, please ring us or please come home. We would like to know where you are."

Leslie Shulze: Leslie Shulze, a 69-year-old man has been missing from Gladstone for almost three weeks.

Video courtesy of Channel 7 CQ News

Brother-in-law Noel Ferry urged anyone with information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, to contact the police.

Detective Acting Inspector Paul Elliott said seemingly trivial information "may be just what (police) need."

"We still think there's some people out there that know something," he said.

"Anybody who was in Gladstone on June 19... that had dashcam footage attached to their vehicle, if they could make contact with the Gladstone police.

"This information that's contained within some of this footage may assist our enquiries greatly."

Mr Shulze was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, black shorts and thongs on the day he disappeared.

Police said he may have been driving a silver Toyota Camry with Queensland registration 797 DXO, which is also missing.

Anyone who has seen Mr Shulze or may have any information related to his disappearance or whereabouts can call Policelink on 131 444, Gladstone police station on 4971 3222 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

MISSING PERSON: Police are appealing for assistance to locate Leslie Shulze, 69, who was last seen attending the Yaralla Sports Club around 12.45pm on June 19. Contributed