TAKE AN EFLIE: Richmond Police District Senior Constable Matt Williams with an elf at Ballina Byron Gateway Airport on Christmas Day, 2020.
News

Police take an “elfie” at the airport

Alison Paterson
25th Dec 2020 1:53 PM
YOU'VE heard of the Elf on the Shelf, well here's the Pixie on the Plane.

A passenger at Ballina Byron Gateway Airport on Christmas morning greeted police when he arrived in full elf costume featuring bells, cap and matching shoes, complete with a co-ordinated face mark and luggage.

According to Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Bernadette Ingram, the passenger was captured in, "an elfie with Senior Constable Matt Williams."

"We love it when elves comply with public health orders,," she said.

"In fact even non-elves have been very good, the general public has for the most part been really cooperative and easy to deal with regarding this testing."

 

PLANE PATROL: Police were on duty at Ballina Byron Gateway Airport on Christmas Day, 2020.
Act Insp Ingram said the officers on duty at the airport had been recalled from leave and were missing celebrating with their families in order to help keep the community safe.

She said the officers were doing important work to ensure the community was kept as safe as possible and were there to assist NSW Health officials who are undertaking COVID-19 testing at the airport.

