Police tackle crime prevention over coffee

CAFFEINE FIX: Tristan Ford and Tracey Clifford enjoying 'coffee with a cop' with Senior Constable Wendy Brooks.
Julia Bartrim
by

POLICE are generally busy going from job to job, but yesterday for the second time in three weeks, members of the Gladstone police sat themselves down for a "coffee with a cop” session.

The session, held at the Bunnings cafe, provided locals with the opportunity to talk to police about their concerns and to receive information about police services.

Senior Constable Wendy Brooks is the District Crime Prevention Coordinator and organiser of 'coffee with a cop'. "We've had some enquiries about bicycle safety, some property security questions and people concerned about drugs in the area,” she said.

"But it's lovely” she said, on getting the opportunity for a much-needed coffee break.

Gladstone police used yesterday's session to raise awareness about some of the home security features people could install.

Bunnings had provided a range of display items including door locks, CCTV cameras and dummy cameras.

"Issues raised at the previous (coffee with a cop) session highlighted people had property crime concerns, so we ran this session at Bunnings to give people some suggestions for home security,” Snr Const Brooks said.

Tristan Ford of Beecher was there for the morning, along with her friend Tracey Clifford.

"It surprised me to learn that Crime Stoppers is very confidential,” she said.

"You don't have to leave a name or number.”

Go to https://mypolice.qld.gov.au/gladstone/ for more information

