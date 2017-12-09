Police suspend Dianne salvage operation

SUSPENDED: The fishing trawler Dianne which sank off the coast of 1770 in October.

THE salvage operation taking place for the sunken fishing trawler Dianne has been suspended due to poor weather off the Seventeen Seventy coast.

Police said forecasts indicated it would be too rough for any more attempts over the next few days.

The Dianne sank in Bustard Bay on October 16 with seven crewmen on board. There was one survivor.

The salvage barge which has been situated over the wreck for the past week-and-a-half left the site and travelled to Bundaberg yesterday, where police said it would remain "to await a suitable weather window".

Divers were successfully able to rig the boat and roll it off its roof on Monday, but efforts to rig it so it could be winched out of the water have been unsuccessful due to the choppy conditions, the depth of the ocean floor and the weight of the vessel.

Police said additional salvage equipment would be used to help with the work when the operation resumes.