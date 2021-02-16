Menu
Police outside a Gladstone residence where the body of a person was discovered this afternoon.
Police still investigating ‘mystery’ discovery of body

Rodney Stevens
16th Feb 2021 12:05 PM
Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body inside a Gladstone residence on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a residence on View Street about 4.22pm after concerns for welfare of a resident who hadn’t answered their door for two days.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews located the body when they peered through a window of the residence.

Police established a crime scene at the property and called for the undertaker to remove the body.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said due to the level of decomposition of the body, officers were unable to determine the sex or age of the deceased.

The spokeswoman said the death was currently not being treated as suspicious.

A Queensland Police spokesman said an autopsy would be conducted on the body to determine the cause of death.

The spokeswoman said the deceased’s next-of-kin were yet to be notified.

It is understood the deceased person’s family may live outside Australia.

The course of the police investigation will be determined when a forensic pathologist has determined the cause of death.

The Gladstone Observer is waiting to speak to the Gladstone Police Criminal Investigation Bureau Officer in Charge.

More to come

