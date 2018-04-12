Police still hunting Gladstone stab suspect who fled to UK

OUT OF HERE: The then-19-year-old man fled the country after leaving Rockhampton Hospital.

A THEN-19-YEAR-OLD man taken into custody by Gladstone police on October 30 over the alleged stabbing of another man at Kin Kora still remains at large in the United Kingdom after fleeing Australia late last year.

The man was taken to Gladstone Hospital shortly after the incident and then transferred to Rockhampton Hospital, which he was able to leave at some point before November 18 without being charged.

Police issued an arrest warrant after discovering he had flown to the United Kingdom, where detective Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen yesterday said police were still attempting to locate the man.

"Once we do, an application will be made to extradite him to Australia," he said.

When asked about a promised review to police protocols regarding persons of interest in local hospitals, Sgt Andersen said police did not normally comment on police policy or procedures.