Police are hunting for a man in his early twenties who attacked a young girl by tackling her to the ground before fleeing to this SUV.
Crime

Brazen attack on girl during daylight

by Phoebe Loomes
11th Feb 2019 7:44 AM

POLICE are still hunting for a man who ran and tackled a young girl in a brazen attack in Brisbane over the weekend.

The girl was walking along the Francis Road overpass in Lawnton about 3.20pm on Saturday when she was approached by the man.

He grabbed the 11-year-old girl by the waist and dragged her to the ground. According to police, onlookers then started shouting at the man before he ran away.

"Passersby have started shouting at the man who has ultimately then left on foot and ran away," Senior Sergeant Joseph Zitny said.

The man ran to an SUV, which police believe to be a black Holden Captiva, on Park Lane.

"I heard a car scream … it was going a million miles an hour," Rebecca Bowles, who witnessed the attack told 9 News.

The man was last seen running towards a dark coloured SUV that was on Park Lane.
Police said at the time of the assault the man was wearing a chain, running shoes, a light blue shirt and black shorts. He is described as being a caucasian in his early 20s, slim, with a shaved head.

The victim, distraught in the aftermath of the assault, did not suffer physical injuries.

She is now in "OK spirits" according to Senior-Sgt Zitny.

