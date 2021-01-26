Police station tantrum means court for Gladstone man

A man’s tantrum inside then outside Gladstone’s police station landed him in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Jake Ernest Williams, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Seargent Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of the case to the court and Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford.

On January 2, 2021, Williams was released from custody at the Gladstone police station when he became agitated with paperwork he had been given upon release.

The court heard Williams shouted expletives in the direction of both the paperwork and the police, who told him to stop swearing.

Ms Hoskins told the court that Williams told police he would “see you c**** in a few hours” before he exited the station.

“When Williams got outside the station he threw both his phone and the paperwork at the ground, yelling ‘f*****g dogs’,” she said.

The court heard police remained in the driveway of the station to collect Williams’ property and as he walked back to collect it, police said he was in danger of being prosecuted.

Williams then told police “after the f****** day I’ve had”, and was promptly arrested.

Williams was convicted and fined $500, with a conviction being recorded.

