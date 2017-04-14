Police snag whopping 3,400 drivers in Bruce Highway blitz

ON JUST day one of the Queensland Police Service's Bruce Highway blitz, a massive 3400 drivers were caught speeding.

In a bid to make the roads safer over the Easter Holidays, QPS set up a number of operations across the state to snag speeders and drink and drug drivers.

Yesterday Gladstone police set up their own sting on the highway near Miriam Vale.

Across Queensland, police pulled over 11,000 motorists yesterday, and 41 people will be charged with drink driving as a result.

A motorcyclist was detected allegedly travelling almost 200km/hour on the highway, doing 193kmh in a 110 zone.

A 22-year-old Sunset man was charged after allegedly returning a BAC of .273% in the carpark of a fast food outlet at Mount Isa just before midnight.

Police also attended two serious traffic crashes, one at Peak Crossing around 5.50pm where a ute and truck collided on Warrill View Peak Crossing Road.

The 18-year-old male driver of the ute was airlifted in a critical condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

A 54-year-old male pedestrian has also received life-threatening head injuries after being struck by a car on Bath Terrace at Victory Heights last night.

During the Easter Break, extra police will be out in force across Queensland targeting high-risk road user behaviour including the Fatal Five: speeding, drink and drug driving, distracted driving, fatigue and failing to wear a seatbelt.

The Easter Break phase of the Road Safety Campaign will continue until Easter Monday, 2017.