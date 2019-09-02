Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police shut road after cars, trucks crash

by Thomas Morgan
2nd Sep 2019 8:21 AM

 

A MAJOR arterial road is facing delays after an earlier multi-vehicle crash involving cars and trucks north of Brisbane.

Emergency services were called to the crash, believed to be at the intersection of East-West Arterial Rd and Southern Cross Way at Hendra at 6.50am.

Multiple trucks and cars were involved with northbound traffic completely blocked, according to the Australian Traffic Network.

Traffic camera image of Southern Cross Way this morning. Picture: Department of Transport and Main Roads.
Traffic camera image of Southern Cross Way this morning. Picture: Department of Transport and Main Roads.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said there were no reports of injuries.

The spokeswoman said the road "in all directions" was blocked off by police at 7am, however it has since reopened.

A barrier was reportedly hit during the incident.

It was initially reported that no one had been injured, however one person was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

More Stories

delays motoring road closures seniors-news southern cross way traffic crash

Top Stories

    Gladstone company scores contract for Philip St

    premium_icon Gladstone company scores contract for Philip St

    News Work on the opening stage of the Philip Street Community Precinct will be carried out by a local company.

    Thousands come out for region's multicultural festival

    premium_icon Thousands come out for region's multicultural festival

    Life The annual festival saw about 10,000 people come through the gates

    Mass protests: Dutton ‘taking pleasure in others’ suffering’

    premium_icon Mass protests: Dutton ‘taking pleasure in others’ suffering’

    News Peaceful protest calls on government to let family stay

    Wearing it purple to help support our rainbow community

    premium_icon Wearing it purple to help support our rainbow community

    Life "It's where we are accepting everyone for who they are”