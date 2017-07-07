Police shut down young Calliope woman's drug supply set-up

A photo of Sharni Mold taken by a journalist of The Observer in 2015, during a 'Street Talk'. Photo Campbell Gellie / The Observer

MULTIPLE bags filled with drugs, a safe with stashed cash, drug utensils, tools and incriminating text messages was all the evidence police needed to convict a Calliope drug dealer.

Sharni Brooke Mold, 21, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to a string of serious drug charges including one count of supplying dangerous drugs, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, one count of possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with a drug crime and possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence under the drugs misuse act.

Police prosecutor Balan Selvadurai said the offending occurred between December 14 2016 - March 19 2017.

A search warrant on Zeus Way, Calliope executed by police on March 8 at about 11.47am turned up a bag containing 18.5.6 grams of cannabis and two separate clip-seal bags containing 18.3 grams and 1.9grams of cannabis.

Police also located seven tabs of Lysergide (acid), a silver iPhone, a quantity of clip seal bags, two water pipes, one grinder, a quantity of gloves, three pairs of all scissors, two stokers, and one multi stoker spoon; all items police suspected were used in the commission of the supply and use of drugs.

Police also located a safe, containing more than $2500 in cash.

Mold told police the money was the earnings from her photography business, however, upon searching her phone it was made clear that she was also involved in the supply of drugs.

There were a number of text conversations between Mold and her clients; setting up times and dates to meet, prices of product, shared bank details and details involving weights and types of product.

The court heard throughout the search Mold was cooperative with police, and admitted she was also a daily user of cannabis.

Mr Selvadurai told the court Mold should face a term of imprisonment, wholly suspended. However, defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client would greatly benefit from probation instead.

"She's only young and doesn't want to be stuck in the legal system all her life," Ms Ramos said.

"She wants to move forward with her life, she has already cut ties with the friends of hers that do drugs.

"She wants to build on her business and become a director of her own photography company."

Gladstone magistrate Melanie Ho noted that it wasn't Mold's first time in front of a court; however it was her first time on drug charges.

Ms Ho imposed a two-year probation period, subject to random drug testing, to which Mold replied, 'yes your honour, I need that'.

Ms Ho also decided not to record a conviction, and told Mold that she was 'very, very lucky' given drug supply was a serious charge.

"Therapeutic intervention is going to be hard for you, you are going to be regularly test," she said. "You have got some talent - but you have go to get off the drugs.

"Not many people have that talent that you have."