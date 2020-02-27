Menu
Crime

Police shut down huge suburban drug operation

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
27th Feb 2020 10:56 AM
Subscriber only

Police have shut down a major drug operation and allegedly seized a huge amount of illegal drugs from a Jensen home.

Major Organised Crime Squad officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Croswell said police arrested three men on Wednesday in the closure of the "long operation".

The drugs seized allegedly include methamphetamines.

Sen-Sgt Croswell said the arrests were allegedly connected to another large drug seizure last week where a Townsville man was arrested after police allegedly found drugs in a spare tyre.

The three men will face Townsville Magistrates Court this morning.

More details to come.

crime drugs meth

