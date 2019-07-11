Bruce Hwy pursuit suspect had been wanted for weeks

AN ALLEGED carjacker was shot by police before being run over by a caravan on the Bruce Highway in front of shocked onlookers, ending a dangerous and erratic high-speed chase.

The man was shot by specialist officers from the Special Emergency Response Team after allegedly pointing a gun at them - which police will allege was used earlier to terrorise a woman in her home - following an alleged crime spree spanning 200km.

The incident shut down a section of the M1 near Nambour, causing hours of traffic chaos.

Police had been searching for 25-year-old Dylan Hammond for weeks, before he came to their attention early yesterday morning when they allege he carjacked a Hervey Bay resident outside their home at knifepoint.

media_camera The path of the Bruce Highway pursuit

"Police followed him for a period of time. However, we desisted that pursuit after he ran into another vehicle," Superintendent Craig Hawkins said yesterday.

The allegedly stolen Holden Colorado ute was driven for an hour, before being dumped in Tinana in Maryborough.

From there, police allege Hammond broke into a home on Three Mile Rd West, threatening a woman with a knife while demanding her car.

According to police, when she refused, Hammond stabbed her in the hand, before taking out a gun and firing a number of shots.

He's then accused of trying again to steal a car from a house in nearby River Rd, before allegedly forcing a man to hand over his car keys.

Police say Hammond drove the alleged stolen car south from Maryborough along the Bruce Highway at speed, before it was spotted crashing through roadworks south of Tiaro.

The police helicopter followed as police made multiple attempts to negotiate with Hammond.

"The manner of driving, particularly from footage I've viewed from Polair, was particularly dangerous," Supt Hawkins said.

Officers from the Special Emergency Response Team joined the chase and road spikes were deployed on the Bruce Highway.

"The vehicle was brought to a stop," he said.

"The male attempted to run from police, however, was unsuccessful in that attempt and confronted police with what we believe to be the weapon he used earlier and at that point he was shot by the police that were present."

It is understood a SERT officer shot Hammond with a rifle, hitting him in the leg.

After being shot, Hammond moved into the path of an oncoming car and was struck by a caravan.

Hammond was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Police were expecting to charge him with a range of offences in the coming days.

"We're very fortunate we haven't had any fatalities out of this particular incident," Supt Hawkins said.