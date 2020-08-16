Menu
Crime

Police shoot at Melbourne curfew breacher

16th Aug 2020 5:33 PM

 

Police have opened fire through a car window after the driver breached COVID-19 curfew restrictions in Melbourne and then allegedly drove his vehicle towards officers.

Victoria Police's Public Order Response Team was patrolling a street in southwestern Melbourne around 1.20am on Saturday when they saw a man pull his vehicle into a service station on the Princess Highway at Altona Meadows.

Officers approached the man and ordered him to turn off his vehicle.

Instead he ignored the command and allegedly drove his car towards them, forcing one officer to discharge his firearm through the vehicle window.

Police pursued the car for a short time in nearby residential streets before the driver turned into side street and was arrested.

A 64-year-old Altona Meadows man is currently under police guard in hospital due to a medical condition.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Victoria Police said as per standard protocol when a police firearm is discharged, Professional Standards Command have been notified.

Victoria's current COVID-19 curfew is in place between the hours of 8pm and 5am, with exceptions only for persons attending work, medical care or care giving.

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks lockdown melbourne shooting

