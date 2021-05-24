Menu
A man has been shot in his lower body by police after he allegedly charged at them with an “edged weapon”. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Daniel Pockett
News

Police shoot ‘agitated’ man at KFC

by Emily Cosenza
24th May 2021 6:10 PM | Updated: 6:30 PM

A man who allegedly charged at police brandishing a weapon has been shot by officers in Melbourne’s southeast.

Police were called to a KFC restaurant on Lauderdale Road in Narre Warren at about 2.45pm on Monday after receiving reports that people were causing trouble.

Upon arrival, officers were charged at by the “agitated” man who was allegedly holding an “edged weapon”.

“A police firearm was discharged and the man was struck to the lower body,” police said in a statement.

The man was taken to hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

An internal police investigation into the matter will be conducted as detectives from the armed crime squad also look into the incident, which is standard protocol after a police shooting.

Staff at the KFC declined to comment.

A women named Belinda told 3AW Drive said she heard a gunshot as she drove past the fast food restaurant this afternoon.

“It was a bit of a shock,” she said on radio.

“As I was driving past there were a couple of police in the car park and a guy there.

“They (police) were spraying him but he was still coming at them.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

