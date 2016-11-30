Police raid Gladstone home, uncover $12K of pot

A TIP off from the public has led to the arrest of a man charged with the alleged production of 1.2kg of "high quality" pot, worth an estimated street value of $12,000.

Gladstone police raided a house on Oregon Crt at New Auckland at 6am this morning, where evidence of an alleged, sophisticated hydroponic setup was found.

BAG OF BUD: A man has been charged after allegedly producing 1.2kg worth of cannabis. Google Earth

A 43-year-old man has since been charged with allegedly being in the possession of dangerous drugs; production of a dangerous drug; and, possessing things used in the commission of an offence.

Gladstone CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said the raid on the New Auckland property revealed a "decommissioned" hydroponic setup under the house.

"It appeared it had been growing under the house specifically designed with vents for the growing of cannabis," he said.

"It has the potential street value of about $12,000...it is of a very high quality (because) it is hydroponic, which is a good result for police to take this person off the street."

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said police were still trying to establish if the man was involved in supplying the drug to others.

"The amount would suggest it's not for personal use so that will be part of our investigation," he said.

"(Police intend to) find out where this cannabis was going."

The man is due to appear in court December 13.