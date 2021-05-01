Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The cannabis seized by police has a street value of about $40,000.
The cannabis seized by police has a street value of about $40,000.
Crime

Police seize $40,000 worth of drugs in search

Lachlan Mcivor
1st May 2021 11:00 AM | Updated: 3:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOODNA police officers seized a large quantity of illegal drugs with a street value of about $40,000 during the search of an Ipswich home this week.

Officers executed a search warrant at a Riverview address on Thursday after a tip-off.

Sergeant Adam Cooper said 3.2 kilograms of cannabis was seized along with a small amount of methamphetamine and some drug utensils.

Goodna police executed a search warrant at a Riverview house on Thursday.
Goodna police executed a search warrant at a Riverview house on Thursday.

Six officers from the Goodna station were involved in the search but no one has been arrested or charged in relation to the seizure yet.

"The investigation is ongoing," Sergeant Cooper said.

"The homeowners weren't there when the search warrant was executed.

"The expectation is somebody will be charged sometime next week."

Sergeant Cooper said police received information about drug activity at the house.

"Goodna police will continue to pursue any credible information in relation to persons involved in the possession and supply of drugs in order to prevent and disrupt crime," he said.

He urged anyone with information about drug activity in their neighbourhood to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

 

DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

crime editors picks
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man in hospital after reported electrocution at work

        Premium Content Man in hospital after reported electrocution at work

        News Paramedics were called to a workplace in the Gladstone region after reports a man had been electrocuted.

        Tannum Sands mum’s cancer battle inspires fun run

        Premium Content Tannum Sands mum’s cancer battle inspires fun run

        News The Mother's Day Classic fun runs are held in 75 locations and have raised $38...

        Firefighters and vet rescue trapped horse at Calliope

        Premium Content Firefighters and vet rescue trapped horse at Calliope

        News Two Queensland Fire and Rescue units responded to the trapped horse

        Baralaba wins David v Goliath battle over CQ coal mine

        Premium Content Baralaba wins David v Goliath battle over CQ coal mine

        News Baralaba wins David v Goliath battle over controversial coal mine