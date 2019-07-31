Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police seek witnesses to crash

31st Jul 2019 2:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are seeking witnesses to a serious single-vehicle motorcycle crash which occurred in Brisbane's north this morning.

Preliminary information indicates a 34-year-old man was riding a motorcycle on the Gateway Motorway southbound at Deagon shortly before 7am, when it crashed into a concrete barrier.

Emergency services provided assistance and first aid until police arrived, and then transported the Margate man to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of the area at the time, or who may have witnessed the crash, to contact them.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

crash editors picks police public assistance

Top Stories

    Man with cameras see police at his door, climbs onto roof

    premium_icon Man with cameras see police at his door, climbs onto roof

    News WHEN police went to question a Gladstone man they allege was involved in a traffic incident, the man climbed up onto the roof of his home to hide, court told.

    Skate competition rolling into Agnes Water

    premium_icon Skate competition rolling into Agnes Water

    Community Parents help out teaching children how to skateboard

    Highway road works on track for completion

    premium_icon Highway road works on track for completion

    News Speed and lane reductions remain in place north of Benaraby.