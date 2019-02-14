‘Loving mum, beautiful person’: Tributes after fatal shooting

DETECTIVES have appealed to the public in a bid to solve the shooting murder of Megan Kirley, 40, at a property at Karawatha, south of Brisbane, at the weekend.

Police have collected large amounts of CCTV footage to identify a vehicle that may have been involved in the murder.

"If you were the driver or passenger in a vehicle including a motorcycle or a truck that was on Wembley Rd … between 2.45am and 3.20am (on Saturday) please contact police," Detective Inspector Craig Morrow said.

"What we are trying to achieve is an elimination process."

Ms Kirley died from a single gunshot wound to the head sometime before her partner Pieter Pickering, who is known to police, called triple-0 at 3.16am.

After earlier being in custody, Mr Pickering was released without charge, but is continuing to assist detectives.

Police are yet to locate the murder weapon or a motive for Ms Kirley's murder.

Megan Kirley died at the weekend. (Facebook image)

Tributes for Ms Kirley continue to pour in, with friend Kimberley Neilsen saying she had lived life to the fullest.

"Anyone that knew her new she had a zest for life like no other, and would give you the shirt off her back," she said.

"I'm truly sorry."

Relative Jay Kirley said Ms Kirley touched everyone who knew her.

"Megan was a loving mother and beautiful person; she will be sadly missed by all that were fortunate enough to know her," he said.