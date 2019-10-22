Menu
Police seek public’s assistance to identify man

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Oct 2019 3:15 PM
Tannum Sands Police are seeking assistance to identify a man who is believed to frequent the Tannum Sands and Boyne Island area.

Police believe the man pictured may be able to assist officers with investigations into a number of assault and wilful damage related incidents that are alleged to have occurred during the past month.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP1901831167

Gladstone Observer

