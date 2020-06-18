Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who masturbated in front of children in Mackay. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who masturbated in front of children in Mackay. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Crime

Police seek man who performed sex act near children

Steph Allen
18th Jun 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are looking for a very thin man who allegedly masturbated in front of children outside a Mackay complex.

It is alleged that about 4.45pm on Monday, a man masturbated in front of children who were seated nearby outside a complex on Bridge Rd.

More Stories:

Coronial probe into death at Mackay Base Hospital

Nine horror animal cruelty cases that shocked Mackay

TRUE CRIME: Eight chilling crimes that rocked Mackay

The man is described as caucasian and very thin, and is believed to be aged between 30 and 40-years-old.

He was described as having a goatee beard, and was wearing dark grey pants and a black shirt at the time of the offence.

Police are currently inquiring about CCTV footage to help identify the man.

Anyone with any information about the identity of the man is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

More Stories

bridge road cctv footage indecent exposure mackay crime mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone Ports Corp class action evidence ‘missing’

        premium_icon Gladstone Ports Corp class action evidence ‘missing’

        News Evidence in Queensland’s first class action case to be tried in a Queensland court is ‘missing’ with Gladstone Ports employees needing to search for it.

        What's in store for Gladstone's retail real estate market

        premium_icon What's in store for Gladstone's retail real estate market

        News There is optimism for the commercial retail sector as residential rental rates...

        ‘LNG was already oversupplied’: COVID’s impact on exports

        premium_icon ‘LNG was already oversupplied’: COVID’s impact on exports

        News Australian shipments were down by seven cargoes in May compared with the previous...

        Call is out for your Observer memories

        Call is out for your Observer memories

        News We are taking a look back in time and seeking out readers’ favourite stories.