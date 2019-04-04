Menu
Police are searching for a car involved in a suspicious death.
Police investigating after finding teen's body in car

Matt Taylor
by
4th Apr 2019 11:46 AM

DETECTIVES are investigating the death of a man in Burua yesterday following the discovery of a body inside a vehicle.

Police were called to a Brendonna Road address around 3.30pm following reports of a suspicious vehicle parked in the street where they located a deceased 18-year-old Koongal man.

Investigators are appealing to any motorists who have dash-cam footage of a white Subaru SUV with Queensland registration 164 XQK, and in particular anyone who witnessed the vehicle travelling on the Bruce Highway or Brendonna Road on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131444 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 and quote reference number QP1900663184.

More to come.

