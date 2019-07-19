Menu
APPEAL: Gladstone police are seeking information regarding two recent car thefts.
Crime

Police seek help finding car thieves

liana walker
by
19th Jul 2019 5:00 AM

GLADSTONE police are seeking information regarding the recent theft of two cars.

A black Hyundai Elantra licence plate 821IWO was stolen from Goondoon St on July 6 and located at the water tower at Barramundi St July 7.

A white Kia Cerato, licence plate 579YGN was stolen on July 14 and located at the lookout at weather station hill at the end of Boles St the next night.

Anyone with information regarding either incident should contact Policelink on 13 14 4 or Crimestoppers on 1800333000.

Gladstone Observer

