Police seek help finding car thieves

APPEAL: Gladstone police are seeking information regarding two recent car thefts.

APPEAL: Gladstone police are seeking information regarding two recent car thefts. contributed

GLADSTONE police are seeking information regarding the recent theft of two cars.

A black Hyundai Elantra licence plate 821IWO was stolen from Goondoon St on July 6 and located at the water tower at Barramundi St July 7.

A white Kia Cerato, licence plate 579YGN was stolen on July 14 and located at the lookout at weather station hill at the end of Boles St the next night.

Anyone with information regarding either incident should contact Policelink on 13 14 4 or Crimestoppers on 1800333000.