Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Witnesses sought after rangers assaulted in island attack

by Alan Quinney
11th Nov 2019 4:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO National Parks rangers were assaulted on Bribie Island at the weekend and the Police are hoping someone can help their investigations.

They are appealing for witnesses and have released footage of the incident.

Police said about 2pm on Saturday, the two rangers were working when they noticed people climbing on a World War II structure on the island.

They said when the two male rangers, aged 41 and 44, approached a woman who was filming another climbing on the structure, started to assault both men by kicking, punching, scratching and spitting at them.

The woman then left the beach in a vehicle, Police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed this behaviour on the day or who may have filmed it is urged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

island police rangers violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone stops to remember the fallen

        premium_icon Gladstone stops to remember the fallen

        News Gladstone’s Anzac Park one of many places in the region to commemorate Remembrance Day.

        Old butcher shop gutted by fire

        premium_icon Old butcher shop gutted by fire

        News A TWO-STOREY building was on fire at Barney Point last night.

        Drunk man rides motorbike around Woolworths carpark

        premium_icon Drunk man rides motorbike around Woolworths carpark

        News A GLADSTONE man was reported by several shoppers when he drunkenly rode around the...

        62yo charged with drug trafficking after house raid

        premium_icon 62yo charged with drug trafficking after house raid

        News Man charged after raid on New Auckland home.