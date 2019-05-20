Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Girl, 14, missing for a week found safe and well

by Phoebe Loomes
20th May 2019 1:53 PM | Updated: 2:15 PM

UPDATE: Police have located the 14-year-old girl reported missing from Bellbird Park safe and well.

EARLIER: Police are seeking help from the community as they search for a teenage girl who has been missing for a week.

The girl, 14, was last seen on Monday, May 13, in Bellbird Park in Ipswich. She was at a home at Nimerette Street, about 4.30pm, before she was reported missing.

The teen is unfamiliar with the Ipswich area, and police are concerned for her welfare due to her age.

She is described as caucasian, about 155cm tall and slim with shoulder length auburn hair.

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing teenager who went hasn't been seen since last Monday.
Police are concerned for the welfare of missing teenager who went hasn't been seen since last Monday.

She was last seen wearing black full-length tights, a black singlet, a light blue denim jacket and black school shoes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

You can call Policelink on 131 444, or contact Crimestoppers.

editors picks missing child missing person qps

Top Stories

    Beers congratulates O'Dowd on election win

    premium_icon Beers congratulates O'Dowd on election win

    Politics LABOR'S candidate for Flynn has congratulated incumbent Nationals' MP Ken O'Dowd for retaining the seat for another three years.

    'Quite pleasing': O'Dowd speaks out on surprise lead

    premium_icon 'Quite pleasing': O'Dowd speaks out on surprise lead

    Politics O'Dowd still refuses to declare it a win.

    Drink driver caught trying to swap seats at RBT site

    premium_icon Drink driver caught trying to swap seats at RBT site

    News The motorist got out of her car and swapped seats with her passenger

    The big issues that decided how Flynn residents voted

    premium_icon The big issues that decided how Flynn residents voted

    Politics Cost of living, taxes and employment among top of list.