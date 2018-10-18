Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MISSING: Annalise Munro was last seen yesterday in Sundew Street.
MISSING: Annalise Munro was last seen yesterday in Sundew Street.
News

Police searching for missing 30-year old woman

Mark Zita
by
18th Oct 2018 7:47 AM

Gladstone police are requesting public assistance to help find 30-year old Annalise Munro, who was last seen on Sundew Street yesterday.

Police and her family are concerned for her as she suffers from a medical condition.

Annalise is described as Caucasian, 168cm tall, slim build, blonde hair and green eyes.
Annalise is described as Caucasian, 168cm tall, slim build, blonde hair and green eyes. Queensland Police Service

Annalise is described as Caucasian, 168cm tall, slim build, blonde hair and green eyes, and was last seen wearing black shirt and shorts.

She may be travelling in the Gladstone area, in a silver Toyota Land Cruiser, with Queensland registration 642-XEW.

If you have seen Annalise, or have information in relation to her whereabouts, contact police. 

gladstone missing persons queensland police

Top Stories

    Thug dad and armed ‘cronies’ threaten, rob young teens

    premium_icon Thug dad and armed ‘cronies’ threaten, rob young teens

    News THE ringleader of a gang involved in a violent armed robbery of a group of teens at a Toolooa home won’t spend a day in jail.

    • 18th Oct 2018 8:13 AM
    Baffle fishing comp goes off like a raw prawn

    Baffle fishing comp goes off like a raw prawn

    News One of the weekend's highlights was the Mullet throwing event.

    • 18th Oct 2018 9:00 AM
    Playing it safe: Gladstone Airport puts safety on show

    Playing it safe: Gladstone Airport puts safety on show

    News Aviation Rescue Fire Fighting Service trucks put on a show.

    • 18th Oct 2018 9:00 AM
    'Completely destroyed': Police finding cause of house fire

    premium_icon 'Completely destroyed': Police finding cause of house fire

    News The property was found well alight at 1:05am in the morning.

    Local Partners