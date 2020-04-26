Menu
Police are looking for a grey Sunset camper trailer with the registration DU9042 which was stolen from an Agnes Water address.
News

Police searching for witnesses of a burglary

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
26th Apr 2020 8:39 AM
POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a number of items were stolen from an Agnes Water address.

Police believe someone entered the isolated property on Rafting Ground Road sometime between January and early April and stole a number of distinctive items.

Police are searching for a gloss white mini mal Mooloolaba long board stolen from an Agnes Water address.
The burglary was reported to the police earlier this month.

Among the stolen property there were the following items:

  • A grey Sunset camper trailer bearing Queensland registration DU9042
  • A gloss white mini mal Mooloolaba long board, 8ft and 2 inches long
  • A light blue 1770 long board with a dark blue stripe, 8ft and 2 inches long
  • An Akubra Army hat, size 56

Investigators are appealing for anyone to contact them with information about the stolen property, or anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area.

If you have information, phone Policelink on 131 444 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the police reference number QP2000552734.

