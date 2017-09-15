Police search reveals illegal weapons in Tannum home

DETECTIVES from the Gladstone Criminal Investigation Branch have charged a man with several weapon offences today.
Yesterday, the execution of a search warrant at a Tannum Sands residence revealed the illegal weapons.
Around 8am on Thursday, police attended a Plimsoll Court home where police allege 10 illegal firearms and a large quantity of ammunition was discovered.
A 72-year-old Tannum Sands man was today charged with one count each of:
- unlawful possession of category H weapon
- unlawful possession of category C weapon
- unlawful possession of category B weapon
- unlawful possession of category A weapon
and
- unauthorised possession of explosives.
He will appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on October 16.