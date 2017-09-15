26°
Police search reveals illegal weapons in Tannum home

CHARGED: A search of a Tannum Sands home resulted in several weapons charges being laid against a 72-year-old man today.
Sarah Steger
by

DETECTIVES from the Gladstone Criminal Investigation Branch have charged a man with several weapon offences today.

Yesterday, the execution of a search warrant at a Tannum Sands residence revealed the illegal weapons.

Constable Ryan Kirkpatrick holding one of the many weapons allegedly found at a Tannum Sands residence.
Around 8am on Thursday, police attended a Plimsoll Court home where police allege 10 illegal firearms and a large quantity of ammunition was discovered.

CHARGED: A search of a Tannum Sands home resulted in several weapons charges being laid against a 72-year-old man today.
A 72-year-old Tannum Sands man was today charged with one count each of:

  • unlawful possession of category H weapon
  • unlawful possession of category C weapon
  • unlawful possession of category B weapon
  • unlawful possession of category A weapon

and

  • unauthorised possession of explosives.
Police will allege over 10 weapons were found inside a Tannum Sands residence.
He will appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on October 16.

