John Rigby, 77. Photo: Queensland Police
Police search national park for missing man

by Emily Halloran
22nd Apr 2020 12:02 PM
POLICE are searching for a man who is believed to have gone missing in Tamborine Mountain on Wednesday afternoon.

John Rigby, 77, was last week by family in Beenleigh about 1pm.

However, his car had since been located at Palm Grove Road at Tamborine Mountain about 4pm.

Police have commenced land and air search of the national park area as they are concerned for his safety.

Mr Rugby is described as caucasian, 180cm tall, medium build with blue eyes and light brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and beige shorts.

Anyone who has seen Mr Rigby or has further information is urged to contact police.

If you have any information, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

