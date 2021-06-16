Police search for two people in Gladstone investigations

Gladstone Police are appealing for public assistance as they investigate two separate matters – a car crash and a public nuisance offence.

The public nuisance offence relates to an incident in March.

Police are hoping to identify a man, who they have released an image of, who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries into the offence on March 5 at 9.45am.

Please contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote reference number QP2100425993.

The second incident, which is in no way linked to the first, relates to a single vehicle crash in Glen Eden.

CCTV footage shows a blue vehicle displaying red P plates crashed into a light pole on Glenlyon Road about 7.30am Wednesday, June 16, before leaving the scene.

“Police are appealing for community assistance as there was significant damage caused and CCTV footage was unable to provide a registration number for the vehicle,” they said.

“The vehicle was displaying red P plates and was last seen driving down Glenlyon Road.”

If you have any information, please contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote reference number QP2101099420.