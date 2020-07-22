Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEARCHING: Police are looking for information about an alleged armed robber.
SEARCHING: Police are looking for information about an alleged armed robber.
Crime

Police hunt for armed teen in attempted robbery

Meg Gannon
21st Jul 2020 9:00 PM | Updated: 9:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for a teenage boy who allegedly made attempts to rob a Dalby business this afternoon.

At about 3.05pm the teenage boy entered a business on Patrick Street and made demands for money.

An employee has produced an empty cash box, and the boy allegedly grabbed it and threw it to the ground before producing a pocket knife.

The boy left the premises on foot and was last seen at Marks Lane.

No property was obtained, and the employee was not physically injured during the incident.

The boy is described as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander in appearance, being between 14 and 17-years-old and was wearing a black hoodie.

Investigations are continuing.

Community Newsletter SignUp

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001509925 within the online suspicious activity form.

attempted robbery dalby court and crime dalby police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Larso’ offers his perspective on Queensland league teams

        premium_icon ‘Larso’ offers his perspective on Queensland league teams

        Rugby League League legend Gary Larson has offered his perspective on the two embattled Queensland league sides, the Cowboys and Broncos.

        Gladstone records biggest jump in house prices in Qld

        premium_icon Gladstone records biggest jump in house prices in Qld

        Property Gladstone’s strong employment prospects, industry sector and liveability accounts...

        Proposed CQ mine expansion subject to 10 day hearing

        premium_icon Proposed CQ mine expansion subject to 10 day hearing

        News The future of the proposal for Cement Australia’s East End mine will be decided...

        EXPLAINED: Why you can be sued over your Facebook posts

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: Why you can be sued over your Facebook posts

        Technology There have been cases in Australia where people have been awarded $100,000 or...