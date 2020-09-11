Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
STOLEN: Warwick Police are looking for information about this stolen flock of sheep.
STOLEN: Warwick Police are looking for information about this stolen flock of sheep.
Crime

FLEECED: Police search for shocking Warwick sheep thief

Tessa Flemming
11th Sep 2020 11:33 AM | Updated: 12:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WARWICK police are asking the public for assistance, after a case of alleged stock theft.

On August 28, police allege a flock of sheep were stolen from a property at Cunningham, west of Warwick.

Initial investigations indicate during the evening, a vehicle was parked outside a property on Leyburn Cunningham Road.

 

Identifying information for the stolen sheep
Identifying information for the stolen sheep

 

Unknown offenders then targeted a small flock of sheep yarded on that property and loaded five ewes and five lambs into the vehicle.

Police are requesting anyone who may have sighted suspicious activity around that time or know a person who has recently acquired sheep by an unknown means to come forward.

To contact police, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Warwick police on (07) 4660 4444.

 

Identifying information for the stolen sheep
Identifying information for the stolen sheep
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mount Larcom area photo competition launches

        Premium Content Mount Larcom area photo competition launches

        News Are you the region’s next most celebrated photographer?

        Rio Tinto CEO steps down after blast crisis

        Premium Content Rio Tinto CEO steps down after blast crisis

        News The executive management of the global mining giant will undergo wholesale...

        Environmental program reducing basin sediment

        Premium Content Environmental program reducing basin sediment

        News A $19.5 million Fitzroy Basin program will reduce up to 50,000 tonnes of sediment...

        IN COURT: 40+ people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 40+ people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September...