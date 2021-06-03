Menu
Police swarmed Horse and Jockey Road after two suspected stolen cars were found bogged in mud. Picture: Melanie Whiting
Crime

Police search for offenders who fled stolen car hot spot

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
3rd Jun 2021 10:08 AM
Investigations are continuing after two suspected stolen cars were found at a dumping hot spot on Wednesday afternoon.

Several police crews were called to Horse and Jockey Rd at Racecourse about 4.45pm Wednesday.

Witnesses reported two suspected stolen vehicles with people inside that became bogged in mud near the boat ramp.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said no arrests had been made after the alleged offenders fled the scene.

She said it was understood both cars were stolen.

Police swarmed Horse and Jockey Road after two suspected stolen cars were found bogged in mud. Picture: Melanie Whiting
Several stolen vehicles have been found dumped at Horse and Jockey Rd in recent months.

