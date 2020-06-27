Police search for man overboard

A search and rescue operation is currently underway for a man who fell overboard from a sailing vessel in waters off Bustard Head, south of Gladstone.

WATER police have launched a search and rescue operation for a man who fell overboard from a sailing vessel south of Gladstone this morning.

At about 10.20am, a distress call was made notifying authorities that a crew member had fallen from the boat approximately 20 kilometres east of Bustard Head.

Resources involved in the search include CQ Rescue Helicopter, Gladstone Water Police, VMR and a number of other vessels.

