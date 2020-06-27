Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A search and rescue operation is currently underway for a man who fell overboard from a sailing vessel in waters off Bustard Head, south of Gladstone.
A search and rescue operation is currently underway for a man who fell overboard from a sailing vessel in waters off Bustard Head, south of Gladstone.
News

Police search for man overboard

by Danielle O’Neal
27th Jun 2020 2:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATER police have launched a search and rescue operation for a man who fell overboard from a sailing vessel south of Gladstone this morning.

At about 10.20am, a distress call was made notifying authorities that a crew member had fallen from the boat approximately 20 kilometres east of Bustard Head.

Resources involved in the search include CQ Rescue Helicopter, Gladstone Water Police, VMR and a number of other vessels.

Originally published as Police search for man overboard

gladstone man overboard sailing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FLASHBACK: The people that made the paper

        premium_icon FLASHBACK: The people that made the paper

        News The Observer didn’t just publish itself. We take a look back on the staff that worked tirelessly to bring you the paper.

        FREE CLASS: Museum to host yoga class

        premium_icon FREE CLASS: Museum to host yoga class

        News The Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum are set to bring the community a free...

        ‘I’m shocked’: Observer’s favourite 4yo reflects on the end of print

        premium_icon ‘I’m shocked’: Observer’s favourite 4yo reflects on the end of...

        News In 1969 she was featured in a story in the paper, where she was described as...

        Woman's dog act on teen after canine group rejection

        premium_icon Woman's dog act on teen after canine group rejection

        Crime Emma Korrine Tischler in court over assault