Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have received a report of a steal from a house on the Sunshine Coast under construction, and would like to speak to the owner of the vehicle.
Police have received a report of a steal from a house on the Sunshine Coast under construction, and would like to speak to the owner of the vehicle.
Crime

Police search for Jeep in job site theft investigation

Natalie Wynne
6th Mar 2021 7:35 AM | Updated: 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have released an image of a vehicle as they investigate a theft from a Coast job site.

Officers are seeking assistance in identifying the car seen in the area of a theft on Green Turtle Place at Marcoola on February 21.

Coast suburb breaks into $2 million territory
Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

Police have received a report of a theft from a house under construction and would like to speak to the owner of the vehicle.

The vehicle is a late model Jeep Wrangler, possibly a hardtop with a nudge bar and snorkel.

It was towing a small box trailer.

If you have any information in relation to the this vehicle pictured, please contact police.

Community Newsletter SignUp
crimes marcoola queensland police officer sunshine coast theft allegations
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone business goes carbon neutral with solar array

        Premium Content Gladstone business goes carbon neutral with solar array

        News Gladstone Business Centre is carbon neutral and puts excess power back into the grid.

        Shipping company fined for dumping on Great Barrier Reef

        Premium Content Shipping company fined for dumping on Great Barrier Reef

        News The Iron Gate was bound for Gladstone when the chief officer authorised dumping of...

        Gladstone man taunted partner after brutal assault

        Premium Content Gladstone man taunted partner after brutal assault

        Crime The man’s sickening actions had severe consequences.

        Gladstone man broke ex-girlfriend’s nose

        Premium Content Gladstone man broke ex-girlfriend’s nose

        Crime The attack happened at a West Gladstone residence.