Police search finds drugs packed into bags, scales

Police found drugs packaged next to scales during a search warrant.

A 22-year-old Gladstone resident, formerly of Cairns, has pleaded guilty to drug supply after police found drugs packaged into bags and scales during a search warrant.

On February 22 police entered the bedroom of a Manoora address, at Cairns, which had a strong smell of marijuana.

Underneath a doona they found a large number of medium sized clip-seal bags with a green leafy material and more inside a bowl found at the base of a bed.

Jademan Bounkham Drieberg said it was marijuana for personal use – all up weighing 55.57g.

When questioned why it was bagged he said it was “so I don’t smoke it all in one go.”

Police asked to see his phone which was constantly going off but Drieberg said “that would incriminate me.”

When questioned about if he was supplying the drugs to others, Drieberg was evasive but eventually said “no”.

Police formed reasonably suspicion he was supplying due to the way the drugs were packed and the set of scales also found.

During another search warrant on February 12 police located four clip-seal bags containing marijuana at the bottom of a laundry basket inside a bag and a set of scales.

All up the drugs weighed 106.97g.

In a third search months later, on April 22, at Mooroobool, also a suburb of Cairns, police found 0.79 of cannabis, a water pipe made from a plastic bottle and an electric grinder.

Drieberg pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday to eight charges including supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing property suspected of being used in connection with a drug offence and possessing a utensil.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the supply charge was based on the officer’s view that Drieberg hesitated in saying it wasn’t for sale and he had pleaded guilty based on convenience.

Magistate Bevan Manthey said he had a significant problem with drugs in the community.

“If you’re back before me you will do time,” he said.

Drieberg was fined $1800 with no conviction recorded.