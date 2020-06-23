Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police scour bushland in new William Tyrrell search

by Nick Hansen
23rd Jun 2020 6:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A new search of bushland for evidence in the 2014 disappearance of William Tyrrell was carried out on the NSW north coast yesterday.

The search, done at the direction of the coroner, took place near the tiny town of Herons Creek, which is 11 minutes drive north of Kendall where William vanished while playing at his foster grandmother's home on September 12, 2014.

Still missing … William Tyrrell.
Still missing … William Tyrrell.

"NSW Police is committed to finding William Tyrrell, with the Homicide Squad's Strike Force Rosann continuing to conduct inquiries into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance," a police spokeswoman said today.

"Police are conducting further searches under a coronial order."

Numerous searches of bushland took place prior to the commencement last year of a coronial inquest before deputy state coroner Harriet Grahame, including immediately surrounding the foster grandmother's home on Benaroon Dr.

But Ms Grahame has ordered additional searched take place also, including today's exercise and another search near a Herons Creek sawmill in February.

 

Originally published as Police scour bushland in new William Tyrrell search

More Stories

editors picks missing boy nsw william tyrell

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Outrageous': Council vacancy rule change slammed

        premium_icon ‘Outrageous': Council vacancy rule change slammed

        News BEFORE last week, the path for the runner-up in the Gladstone mayoral race to ascend to the top job was close to impossible.

        FLASHBACK: Gladstone’s sports superstars

        premium_icon FLASHBACK: Gladstone’s sports superstars

        News We take a look back at some of the town’s sporting achievements over the last few...

        Positive charge: High purity alumina project gains momentum

        premium_icon Positive charge: High purity alumina project gains momentum

        News Alpha HPA is exploring markets in the lithium ion battery and LED lighting...

        Gladstone’s stories will continue – in print and online

        premium_icon Gladstone’s stories will continue – in print and online

        News Stories about the Gladstone region are too important not to be told.