Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Police scour bushland for missing Brisbane woman

by Nathan Edwards
23rd Dec 2020 11:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Police are searching bushland in Brisbane's north for a woman who was last seen at a Capalaba home more than a week ago.

SES members have joined police to search bushland in an industrial area at Nudgee for 38-year-old Natarn Auld, who went missing from a home on Mount Cotton Road on December 14.

Police divers are also searching parts of Nudgee Creek

 

Natarn Auld went missing from Capalaba last week.
Natarn Auld went missing from Capalaba last week.

 

There are serious concerns for Ms Auld's welfare as she failed to attend a prearranged meeting and has not been contactable for over a week.

She is described as caucasian, about 170cm tall with long brunette hair and a slight build.

She was last seen wearing dark-coloured long pants, a dark jumper with long sleeves, thongs and a gold necklace.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately.

PoliceLink 131 444.

Originally published as Police scour bushland for missing Brisbane woman

More Stories

brisbane missing person queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorhome destroyed in blaze on Bruce overnight

        Premium Content Motorhome destroyed in blaze on Bruce overnight

        Breaking The vehicle was ‘fully engulfed’ when fire crews arrived.

        Ambulances ‘ramped’ as demand rises on CQ hospitals

        Premium Content Ambulances ‘ramped’ as demand rises on CQ hospitals

        News “There has been a general increase in activity and acuity in the past few months in...

        REVEALED: Gladstone’s most popular toys this Christmas

        Premium Content REVEALED: Gladstone’s most popular toys this Christmas

        News Here are the most sought-after toys for children in 2020.

        Reopening date still unknown for city’s new hospital

        Premium Content Reopening date still unknown for city’s new hospital

        Health Queensland Health began renovations on the Rosella St facility after Mercy Health...