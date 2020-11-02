Menu
The wreckage of a car which crashed on Maroochydore Rd on Thursday. Picture: 7 News Sunshine Coast.
News

Police say speed, driver error behind fatal crash

Peter Gardiner
2nd Nov 2020 11:46 AM
Police have ruled out street racing as a cause of a deadly crash last week in Buderim.

Sunshine Coast Forensic Crash Unit officer in charge Sgt Evan Condon said a 22-year-old Diddillibah man died at the scene when a black BMW coupe slammed into a tree on Maroochydore Rd about 11pm Thursday.

The fatal Buderim crash site.
“There’s no other inference other than driver error at the time,” Sgt Condon said.

“A BMW was travelling east on Maroochydore Rd at what we believe was excessive speed, the driver’s lost control and collided side on to a tree.

The aftermath off this single vehicle crash at Buderim last week. Picture: 7 News Sunshine Coast
“Police are reminding people all the time for people to comply with the traffic laws, and more importantly those life endangering offences.

“People need to recognise that the fatal five is real and that people do become seriously injured or pass away as a result.”

The impact of the car crumpled and twisted its body and left deep skids marks in the mud.

No one else was in the vehicle.

There were five fatalities on Sunshine Coast roads in October and there have been 11 for the year.

forensic crash investigation unit road fatalities road safety warning traffic police
