RIDING without a seatbelt is far from a 'cheap' thrill when you're dealing with potential costs of life and safety, the Queensland Police Service warns.
Marc Stapelberg
Police reveal worst offenders for not wearing a seatbelt?

11th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
RIDING without a seatbelt is far from a 'cheap' thrill when you're dealing with potential costs of life and safety, the Queensland Police Service warns.

In a new state-wide campaign, QPS is reminding motorists of the dire importance to always wear a seatbelt.

And if you're caught without one, it's a $391 fine.

A QPS spokesman said the rules for anyone in a vehicle was the same.

"Whether you're a driver or passenger you must by law wear your seatbelt in a vehicle,” the psokesman said.

"If you don't, you face a fine of $391 and three demerit points as a driver, or passenger aged 16 years or older.”

It's also on the driver's back if passengers aren't buckled up.

"That adds up to a huge cost and potential loss of licence,” the spokesman said.

"The responsibility for making sure everyone in the car is wearing a seatbelt lies with the driver of the vehicle.

"A seatbelt is vital for protection in a collision or accident, as it holds the occupant in place, preventing additional harm and keeping them in the right position for an airbag to deploy effectively.”

QPS Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating of Road Policing Command said 13,000 infringements were issued in Queensland each year for seatbelt offences.

He said men ages between 21 and 29 were the worst offenders for riding or driving without a seatbelt.

"Just over half of all infringements for failing to buckle up are issued to drivers and a quarter to passengers aged 16 years or over,” he added.

"It's shocking that about a fifth of all seat belt infringements involve drivers with unrestrained children in the car.

"As a parent and as a driver it is your responsibility to ensure your children are safe and buckled up every trip, every time.”

One in four people killed on Queensland roads aren't wearing a seat belt. A life is a steep cost to pay. It's not worth it.”

