BREAKING: What police desperately need to know about the body...

A TOP cop within the Capricornia division has revealed details into what police know after a body was found in a stormwater drain on Gladstone Benaraby Rd early today.
Acting detective inspector Capricornia Division Luke Peachey addressed media shortly after midday.
What police do know:
- The body is in the middle of a stormwater drain that runs underneath Gladstone Benaraby Road. They have marked pink paint where the body is.
- It's believed the body has been in the stormwater drain for at least a week.
- Local businesses complained of a "pungent" smell coming from the nearby stormwater drain. Gladstone Regional Council flushed out the drain, however, the smell did not go away. As a result council workers sent a camera down the drain, and the footage showed the body.
- The police are investigating two main ways to retrieve the body. The first is to send a person through the drain to retrieve it, and the second is to excavate the road. Insp Peachey said excavating the road would be their last resort.
- Police officers are working with missing person units as part of their investigations.
- Police are describing the circumstances as suspicious.
What police want to know:
- The cause of death and who is responsible
- How the body came to be in the stormwater drain
- The identity, gender and age of the person
- Insp Peachey said more would be known once they retrieve the body.