28°
News

BREAKING: What police desperately need to know about the body

Tegan Annett
| 25th May 2017 2:44 PM Updated: 3:51 PM
Gladstone Police are on the scene where a body has been found in a storm water drain.
Gladstone Police are on the scene where a body has been found in a storm water drain. Paul Braven

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A TOP cop within the Capricornia division has revealed details into what police know after a body was found in a stormwater drain on Gladstone Benaraby Rd early today.

Acting detective inspector Capricornia Division Luke Peachey addressed media shortly after midday.

ROLLING UPDATES | Body may have been in drain for more than a week

If you have any information that could assist police investigations, phone Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or Gladstone Police on 4971 3222.

What police do know:

  • The body is in the middle of a stormwater drain that runs underneath Gladstone Benaraby Road. They have marked pink paint where the body is.
  • It's believed the body has been in the stormwater drain for at least a week.
  • Local businesses complained of a "pungent" smell coming from the nearby stormwater drain. Gladstone Regional Council flushed out the drain, however, the smell did not go away. As a result council workers sent a camera down the drain, and the footage showed the body.
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
  • The police are investigating two main ways to retrieve the body. The first is to send a person through the drain to retrieve it, and the second is to excavate the road. Insp Peachey said excavating the road would be their last resort.
  • Police officers are working with missing person units as part of their investigations.
  • Police are describing the circumstances as suspicious.

What police want to know:

  • The cause of death and who is responsible
  • How the body came to be in the stormwater drain
  • The identity, gender and age of the person
  • Insp Peachey said more would be known once they retrieve the body.
Gladstone Observer

Topics:  breaking news gladstone police

Date nights under $50

ACCORDING to The Bachelor falling in love involves helicopter rides, private jets, shopping trips, and we mustn’t forget the hot tubs.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

BREAKING: What police desperately need to know about the body

BREAKING: What police desperately need to know about the body...

Your guide to what police know and want to know after a body was found in a stormwater drain in Gladstone this morning.

Mining trouble looms as creditors decide fate of WICET co-owner

The first loads of bedding coal were delivered to the Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal (WICET) in March. Photo Mara Pattison-Sowden / The Observer

Caledon Pty Ltd creditors meet.

Another GPC worker busted over false claims

The Gladstone Ports Corporation.

GPC continue to put rorting workers through court.

Notorious 'pirate' vessel on its way to Gladstone

LIVING HISTORY: Graeme Wylie on board his replica 15th century caravel Notorious. Below: The ship's iconic silhouette.

Graeme and Felicite Wylie are living the dream.

Local Partners

Better phone service for Gladstone's regional towns

Telstra: "This technology is delivering big benefits to these rural and regional communities”

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

BlazeAid coming to the rescue at Bororen

CALL OF DUTY: BlazeAid volunteers clean fence debris off a property. They will conduct similar work at Bororen.

VOLUNTEERS to set up camp in Bororen to help farmers after TC Debbie

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Dreamworld may supersize with 'Disneyland expansion'

OWNERS of icon Gold Coast theme park Dreamworld want to super-size the site with accommodation and entertainment to turn it into Australia’s Disneyland.

World’s strongest man reveals incredible 12,000 calorie diet

Brian Shaw won his 4th World's Strongest Man title. Source: Twitter

World’s strongest man reveals incredible 12,000-calorie diet

ABC2 slammed over football exhibition match coverage

Fans weren't too happy with ABC2's coverage of Wednesday night's game.

ABC2 slammed for coverage of soccer exhibition match

'Bulls--t!' Lisa Wilkinson grilled over Karl's pay packet

Join us for a Great Night as we Proudly present Lisa Wilkinson

“And you believe everything you read?”

The Beacon of light for emerging musicians

EXCITING: Dave Beacon has set up his recording studio in a spare bedroom.

'Best sound': This Calliope man might help you break into music.

Rebel Wilson trial: The secret we never could have known

Rebel Wilson outside court

“Most people wouldn’t know it exists,” she said.

Queensland Ballet searching for young Rocky dancers

EN POINTE: Rockhampton's Kenzie Andrews, 10, was chosen as an ambassador for Australian ballet shoe and dancewear company, Bloch

Young ballet dancers invited to audition for QB role

Motivated Seller Will Meet Market!

7 Dorinda Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $260,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to present to the market this delightful family home that is located in a quiet cul-de- sac in Clinton and set amongst home of...

Exceptional Value For Money..!

8A & 8B Robertson Close, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 1 $150,000 to...

I am delighted to introduce 8A & 8B Robertson Close to the market as I am sure that there are plenty of astute buyers out there looking to secure a property and...

FIRST HOME BUYER OPPORTUNITY OR GREAT INVESTMENT

8 Woodward Avenue, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $268,000

What an opportunity to purchase your first home. This home is situated at 8 Woodward Avenue, Calliope and approximately 4 and half years old. Enter into the house...

OVER 100M2 OF RIVER FRONTAGE... RURAL LIFE STYLE FOR THE FAMILY

12 Riverview Drive, River Ranch 4680

5 2 2 $415,000...

Are you looking to relocate your family for a life style change? Then look no further... this is the property for you! Bring your boat, bring your jet ski and...

YOUR PICTURESQUE COUNTRY LIFE AWAITS....CHARMING HIGH SET QUEENSLANDER

8 Degalgil Street, Boyne Valley 4680

House 4 1 3 $190,000

Set on 1012m2 in the quiet township of Nagoorin, this 4 bedroom Queenslander is the perfect home for a family looking to move to the country. Features of this...

CONTEMPORARY FAMILY HOME WITH A POOL!

12 Sanctuary Place, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $429,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 12 SANCTUARY PLACE to the market! You will love the open plan design, this family friendly home has to offer. ...

Your Inner City Lifestyle Awaits!

72 Lord Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 6 $360,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for this inner City property where your family will delight in the sheer convenience of living...

DUAL LIVING + POOL + LARGE SHED + LARGE PRIVATE BLOCK = COMPLETE PACKAGE

5 Acorn Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 3 $299,000

Look no further... This home is guaranteed to tick all the boxes. Tucked away at the end of quiet a cul-de-sac and surrounded by mature gardens offering year round...

RENOVATED HOME - DUAL INCOME OR DUAL FAMILY LIVING:

5 Kauri Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 1 $300,000

This exceptional two storey home with a mix of brick and hardy plank is ideally located with continual breezes and views over the Kin Kora Estate. Having been...

934m2 and BUSH NEIGHBOUR

3 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $359,000

What a location - set on the back of Wyndham Avenue, this quiet street sweeps around behind the Boyne Island Ambulance Centre. This low set brick home is one that...

Open for inspection homes May 25-31

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Rising seas threaten more Coast homes than ever before

AT RISK: New modelling reveals more Coast homes than ever are at risk of rising sea levels.

Is your home at risk?

New tool reveals which areas are most 'vulnerable' for renters

An aerial shot of Agnes Water main beach. According to new information, people renting in the region are more vulnerable than those in Gladstone suburbs.

Big differences between living in Gladstone and outer areas

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!