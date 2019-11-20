Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police reveal reason behind violent shooting

by KEAGAN ELDER
20th Nov 2019 11:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAILED business deal appears to be the reason behind a violent shooting which has left a woman with serious head injuries.

Townsville Police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said the suspected shooter was known to the victims in the Gibraltar Rd house in Ravenswood.

 

Townsville Police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said the shooter was known to the victims.
Townsville Police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said the shooter was known to the victims.

 

"It appears that a male, who was known to both occupants of this house, has attended the residence with regards to an outstanding civil debt after they failed a business," he said.

"A wrestle has ensued and they were both in the garage wrestling when the husband's come out. He's attempted to protect his wife.

"(The husband) called on assistance, and a male tradesperson working in the area has attended and has been struck to the back of the head with a claw hammer."

Sen-Sgt Matheson said police were called to the address about 8.22am.

When police arrived they were met by the woman who had "sustained a gunshot wound to the head" and another man who had been detained by a tradie and neighbours.

A 48-year-old man been taken into custody after allegedly shooting the woman in her face.

More Stories

crime shooting townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grab a slice and help a dance

        premium_icon Grab a slice and help a dance

        News Domino’s Gladstone are having a “dough raiser” to support a local dance troop.

        PHOTOS: Exclusive house with private beach for auction

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Exclusive house with private beach for auction

        Property ONE of Australia’s most exclusive homes has hit the market and is going to auction.

        Lightning strike causes blaze

        premium_icon Lightning strike causes blaze

        News The fire was one of three which broke out on Sunday

        Concerns changes could force up water price by 37%

        premium_icon Concerns changes could force up water price by 37%

        News GLADSTONE residents could pay the highest rate per kilolitre for water outside...