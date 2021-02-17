Police reveal information about ‘mystery’ body at Gladstone

Police outside a Gladstone residence where the body of a person was discovered on Monday February 15, 2021.

Police outside a Gladstone residence where the body of a person was discovered on Monday February 15, 2021.

Police have released more information as they continue to investigate the ‘mystery’ surrounding the discovery of a body at a Gladstone residence on Monday.

Emergency services were called to an address on View Street at Gladstone about 4.22pm following a concern for welfare after a resident hadn’t answered the door for more than two days.

When Queensland Fire and Emergency Services fire fighters peered through a window of the premises they spotted the body of a person on the floor.

Police were called to the residence where officers established a crime scene and called for an undertaker to remove the body.

At the time, police said they were unable to determine the sex or age of the body due to the level of decomposition.

Gladstone detectives have been trying to contact the deceased person’s family, who live overseas.

It is understood the deceased person may not be of Australian nationality and it can be revealed the body was that of a man.

Police said they weren’t currently treating the death as suspicious as they believe the man died of natural causes.

The age of the man is not yet known.

An autopsy will be undertaken to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

Gladstone detectives will prepare a report for the coroner.

